The first Dubai Tour was an exercise in excellence

Former US cyclist Taylor Phinney may have won the overall title of the first Dubai Tour, but it was the UAE that ultimately triumphed, as the event set the wheels in motion for a thriving cycling scene.

There were four stages between February 5 and 8 in 2014, and the world's best riders and teams descended on Dubai for the region's first tour race.

The first stage was an individual time trial on a 10-kilometre route that started at the World Trade Centre and looped round Burj Khalifa before coming back on itself.

Stage two was a 121km sprint that wound through the city before culminating at the tip of Palm Jumeirah.

The medium mountain stage came next, with a 162km journey to Hatta, while the final round took in a 124km route that started at Burj Khalifa, then moved up to Burj Al Arab before looping round and heading to Old Dubai. Cyclists then rode a sprint that went up and down between the sail-shaped hotel and the older part of town.

Phinney, of BMC Racing Team, won the time trial and overall title, while German racer Marcel Kittel for Giant-Shimano was victorious in the three other stages and took the points jersey.

Other participants that year included Phinney's BMC teammate, British rider Steven Cummings, Denmark's Lasse Norman Hansen for Garmin-Sharp and, also from Germany, four-time time trial world champion Tony Martin.

The event, which is part of the UCI Asia Tour, continued for four years before it merged with the later-launched Abu Dhabi Tour and became the UAE Tour in 2019.

The UAE Tour 2022 will take place from February 20 to 26 and will feature four sprinters' stages, two mountain stages and a 9km high-speed individual time trial.

It will take in a range of landscapes and encompass several emirates, including Abu Dhabi, Fujairah, Ras Al Khaimah, Ajman and Dubai, from the Liwa desert to Hudayriyat Island and Expo 2020 Dubai.