Eight popular cycling tracks in Dubai, from Al Qudra to Jumeirah

As the weather remains cool across the UAE, many fitness enthusiasts are taking to the cycling tracks.

Dubai has been pressing ahead with its goal to promote the city as a cyclists' haven, with plans to expand the tracks from 463 kilometres to 759km by 2026 in line with the Dubai 2040 Urban Master Plan.

There are more than 20 dedicated cycling tracks laid out by the Roads and Transport Authority and Dubai Municipality. These are in areas such as Downtown Dubai, Dubai Water Canal, Al Sufouh, Dubai Marina, Jumeirah Beach Road, Al Quoz, Oud Metha, Expo 2020 Dubai and Nad Al Sheba, to name a few.

There are also almost 800 bicycles available to rent from more than 70 bike rental stations in areas from JLT to Barsha Heights and Downtown Dubai to Al Karama.

Across the city there are closed-loop circuits, as well as public tracks that extend through entire neighbourhoods. There are also special cycling lanes in several public parks, including Al Barsha Pond Park, Mushrif Park and the Quranic Park.

Eight popular cycling spots in Dubai:

Al Qudra

The longest cycling track in Dubai is in Al Qudra and this is where you'll spot professional athletes alongside amateur cyclists. Surrounded by desert vistas, the 135km track spans from Al Barari to Bab Al Shams along Al Qudra Street.

There are two paths here: a shorter 18km one, plus a 50km path.

Bikes are available to rent.

Hatta

Hatta is a preferred spot in the UAE for mountain bikers. Getty Images

Mountain bikers will want to head to Hatta, where a dedicated 52km trail has four different levels for cyclists of varying abilities.

Bikes and other essentials are also available to hire.

Nad Al Sheba

This former camel track now offers cyclist 13km of pathway, with views of Downtown Dubai and Burj Khalifa.

It's located near to the Meydan Racecourse and features 4km, 6km and 8km loops, with a track for children, too.

The Dubai Autodrome

It may be a motorsport facility, but Dubai Autodrome in Motor City also offers a private 2.4km circuit that's good for beginners and veterans alike.

Al Khawaneej

A 19km bike track connects Al Khawaneej community to the Mushrif Park pathway.

Jumeirah

Cycle tracks are located in Jumeirah. Pawan Singh / The National

Bikers can head to Jumeirah Beach, where a recently completed 16km track extends alongside the shoreline, connecting the existing Jumeirah Street bike path that runs parallel to the Dubai Water Canal and the track in Dubai Internet City.

Expo 2020 Dubai

More than 10km of cycling tracks were designed specifically for getting around Expo 2020 Dubai and 230 bicycles are available to rent across 23 stations on the site, with more than 160 shaded bike stops in the area. These can be booked through the Careem Bike App.

Mushrif National Park

The first phase of a project to build a 50km sand bike track in Mushrif National Park has been completed. The track, which currently spans 20km, is set amid the area's foliage-filled forest, where there are about 70,000 trees.

