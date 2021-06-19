UAE weather: Dusty and partly cloudy conditions

Temperatures will increase in Abu Dhabi and Dubai on Saturday

Cloudy and dusty conditions will prevail in the UAE on Saturday. Reem Mohammed / The National
The UAE will experience dusty and partly cloudy conditions on Saturday.

Temperatures will climb upwards reaching a maximum of 38°C in Abu Dhabi and 42°C in Dubai, according to the UAE's National Centre of Meteorology.

Winds will be light to moderate for most of the day causing dust to blow northwards.

Gusts will be between 10 to 20 km/h reaching a maximum of 35 km/h, forecasters predict.

The sea will be slight to moderate in the Arabian Gulf and in Oman Sea.

The weather will be humid by night with a chance of fog or mist by the following morning.

On Sunday, it will feel warmer as temperatures increase and winds become lighter.

Published: June 19, 2021 04:12 AM

