Sultan Al Neyadi photographs active volcano from space

Emirati astronaut Sultan Al Neyadi has shared a striking snapshot of a diminutive yet dangerous volcano from the International Space Station.

Dr Al Neyadi captured a remarkable aerial view of the tiny Taal volcano, one of the most active in the Philippines, in a picture he posted on social media on Sunday.

The astronaut - who this week also shared powerful images of wildfires raging in Europe from 400km above Earth - said he had been able to gain a greater insight into the "unique geographical diversity" of the planet.

He began his latest online message with a greeting to people in the Philippines.

Kamusta Pilipinas! 🇵🇭

I captured this image of Taal Volcano, one of the smallest volcanoes in the world and the 2nd most active one in the Philippines 🌋 from the ISS.

The deeper we look at Earth from space, the more we understand its unique geographical diversity 🌍. pic.twitter.com/mvwPi67U9H — Sultan AlNeyadi (@Astro_Alneyadi) July 30, 2023

"Kamusta Pilipinas!" he wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter, which roughly translates to 'how are you?'.

"I captured this image of Taal volcano, one of the smallest volcanoes in the world and the second most active one in the Philippines from the ISS. The deeper we look at Earth from space, the more we understand its unique geographical diversity."

Taal has previously been described as a "very small but dangerous" volcano by the Philippines' Institute of Volcanology and Seismology.

Taal Volcano spews white steam and ash in 2022. AP

It is also termed a "complex volcano", due to the fact it has several eruption points which have evolved over time.

Taal sits in the middle of a lake about 70km south of Manila.

In 2020, flights were cancelled and schools and offices closed as it spewed a massive cloud of ash which authorities feared would lead to an explosive eruption.

Thousands of people were evacuated as a result.

Read More Emirati astronaut Sultan Al Neyadi takes photos of wildfires from space

On Friday, Dr Al Neyadi posted images of the wildfires affecting Greece and Turkey.

Dr Al Neyadi paid tribute to those tackling the blazes and said his thoughts were with those affected.

The history-making astronaut is entering his final weeks on the ISS.

He arrived on March 3 to carry out the Arab world's longest space mission and is scheduled to head home towards the end of next month.