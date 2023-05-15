Sultan Al Neyadi shares image of 'beloved' Abu Dhabi from space

Home is where the heart is for Emirati astronaut Sultan Al Neyadi, who has shared another stunning image of his “beloved” UAE from space.

Dr Al Neyadi captured Abu Dhabi from 400km above Earth on board the International Space Station.

He posted his out-of-this-world snapshot of the nation's capital on social media on Monday.

“Here is the heart of our beloved home, the UAE,” wrote Dr Al Neyadi, in a post on Twitter accompanied by a heart emoji.

“A city with a vibrant present and promising future. The capital of our nation.”

The history-making space traveller has shown the Emirates is never far from his thoughts — or his camera lens — during his stay on the orbiting laboratory.

Earlier this month, he shared a stellar picture of Dubai at night from space.

The photo showed The Palm Jumeirah, Jebel Ali and residential areas in Dubai, including the distinctive Jumeirah Village Circle.

Dr Al Neyadi posted the picture on Twitter with the MyDubai hashtag. “Dubai shines almost as bright as the stars up here,” he wrote.

In April, he posted an image of his home city of Al Ain.

“Greetings to everyone in Al Ain,” wrote Dr Al Neyadi on Twitter, accompanied by his picture of the UAE's Garden City.

“My cherished recollections of Umm Ghafa, its inviting streets, and its warm-hearted people remain etched in my memory forever.”

The space explorer had previously recorded footage of the Middle East, including the UAE

He pointed out a number of capitals and countries, including Riyadh in Saudi Arabia, Muscat in Oman, Qatar, Bahrain, Iraq and Kuwait, as well as the Emirates.

The recording was taken from an observation module on the station.

Dr Al Neyadi arrived on the ISS on March 3 to begin a six-month mission, the first such long-duration journey to be under taken by an Arab astronaut.

He made history on April 28 when he completed the Arab world's first spacewalk.

He completed a six-and-a-half hour spacewalk with his American colleague Stephen Bowen.

The duo carried out two crucial tasks during their maintenance assignment, including preparing a structure on the station’s exterior for a future solar array installation.

Dr Al Neyadi and his three colleagues are due to return to Earth in late August.

The Crew-6 astronauts, who are Dr Al Neyadi, America's Stephen Bowen and Woody Hoburg and Russian cosmonaut Andrey Fedyaev, are have been carrying out more than 200 experiments for scientists on the ground as part of their duties.

