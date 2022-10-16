Hazza Al Mansouri to give talk at Dubai's Museum of the Future

History-making Emirati astronaut Hazza Al Mansouri will discuss the future of the UAE's growing space programme in Dubai next week.

Maj Al Mansouri, who etched his name in the records as the first UAE citizen to blast off into space in September, 2019, will give a keynote address at the Museum of the Future on Wednesday.

Maj Al Mansouri spent eight days on board the International Space Station, a milestone achievement for the Arab world.

He will offer unique insight into life in space for the latest Future Talks series, part of the museum's strategy to shed light on influential Arab and international figures.

Maj Al Mansouri will also aim to inspire the next generation of intrepid travellers by hosting a storytelling session with children at the culture spot.

The museum will also feature a mini-exhibition displaying items from the astronaut's time in space, including his space suit, the kind of food he ate, and a photo gallery documenting his journey.

Tickets are free for the talk, which runs from 4.40pm until 7.30pm.

Tickets can be booked here.

A launchpad for stellar success

A team of Emirati engineers have developed the UAE's lunar mission. They are pictured with the Rashid rover at the Mohammed bin Rashid Space Centre. Photo: MBRSC

The UAE's space ambitions continue to soar to new heights, with the Hope probe continuing its journey orbiting Mars, a Lunar Moon mission just weeks away and plans in place to explore the asteroid belt and complete a fly-by of Venus.

The country's astronaut fleet has doubled to four since Maj A Mansouri's momentous flight, with Mohammed Al Mulla and Nora Al Matrooshi, the first Arab woman astronaut, now part of the ranks.

Dr Sultan Al Neyadi, reserve astronaut for Maj Al Mansouri's trip to the ISS, is gearing for his own mission next year.

He will spend six months onboard the ISS in the Spring, lifting off on a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket from Florida's Kennedy Space Centre.

Both Maj Al Mansouri and Dr Al Neyadi have completed extensive training at Nasa’s Johnson Space Centre in Houston, Texas.