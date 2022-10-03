Partial solar eclipse visible in UAE on October 25

A partial solar eclipse will be visible in the UAE and many other parts of the world on October 25.

It will reach its maximum at 3.52pm, when 35.4 per cent of the Sun’s surface will be covered by the Moon.

Solar eclipses are celestial events that take place when the Sun, Moon and Earth are aligned either partially or completely.

Quote It looks as though the Moon takes a bite from the Sun European Space Agency

The Moon blocks light from the Sun and casts a shadow on Earth, with the eclipse visible to anyone within this shadow, the European Space Agency says.

It is important to wear protective eyewear to observe a solar eclipse safely, as exposure can cause retinal damage. Sunglasses will not provide such protection.

The event will be visible from most of Europe, northern Africa, the Middle East and western parts of Asia this year.

"A solar eclipse can be either total or partial,” said ESA.

“During a total solar eclipse, the Sun, Moon and Earth are perfectly aligned and the Moon covers the entire disc of the Sun.

“During a partial solar eclipse, the three are not perfectly aligned, so only part of the Sun is covered by the Moon — it looks as though the Moon takes a bite from the Sun.”

An eclipse can last up to seven and a half minutes depending on how the three bodies are positioned.

A few days before the event, the Orionids meteor shower will also be visible in the UAE.

About 10 to 20 meteors per hour will shoot across the skies on October 21 and 22.

The meteors, debris from the 1P/Halley's Comet, travel at speeds of up to 66 kilometres a second.

The Moon will rise at 2.24am, with illumination of about 17 per cent expected. It is expected the meteor shower will be clearly visible in the UAE’s skies, as there will be little lunar interference.

The Moon will be in its waning crescent phase, meaning it will be shrinking.

It is recommended to observe the meteor shower away from light pollution for better viewing opportunities.

In November, the Leonid meteor shower will take place when the Moon’s illumination will be at 44 per cent.

The Geminid meteor shower will be visible in December, with 72 per cent Moon illumination expected.