How to watch the partial solar eclipse in the UAE today and what time will it be?

A partial solar eclipse will be visible in the UAE and many other parts of the world on Tuesday, October 25.

It will reach its maximum at 3.51pm GST (11.52am UTC) in most parts of the country, when more than half of the Sun’s surface will be covered by the Moon.

The next one in the UAE will not be visible until 2027.

What is a solar eclipse?

Solar eclipses are celestial events that take place when the Sun, Moon and Earth are aligned either partially or completely.

Quote It looks as though the Moon takes a bite from the Sun European Space Agency

The Moon blocks light from the Sun and casts a shadow on Earth, with the eclipse visible to anyone within this shadow, the European Space Agency says.

How to watch the eclipse from the UAE

It is important to wear protective eyewear to observe a solar eclipse safely, as exposure can cause retinal damage. Sunglasses will not provide such protection.

The event will be visible from most of Europe, northern Africa, the Middle East and western parts of Asia this year.

"A solar eclipse can be either total or partial,” said ESA.

“During a total solar eclipse, the Sun, Moon and Earth are perfectly aligned and the Moon covers the entire disc of the Sun.

“During a partial solar eclipse, the three are not perfectly aligned, so only part of the Sun is covered by the Moon — it looks as though the Moon takes a bite from the Sun.”

The Dubai Astronomy Group is hosting a viewing event at the Al Thuraya Astronomy Centre in Dubai's Mushrif Park.

The event starts at 2pm GST, but visitors will have to bring their own protective eyewear.

Entrance fee ranges from Dh30 to Dh500 and registrations can be made online.

The Dubai Astronomy Group will also stream the solar eclipse live on their Youtube channel.

How long will it last?

The eclipse will be visible for up to hour, but it will be best to view it when it is at its peak.

In Dubai, Sharjah and Ajman, the eclipse will begin at 2.40pm and reach its peak at 3.51pm, with up to 50.3 per cent of the Sun's surface covered by the Moon.

In Abu Dhabi, it will begin at 2.42pm and peak at 3.51pm, with 48.3 per cent of the Sun covered.

In Ras Al Khaimah and Umm Al Quwain, it will start at 2.40pm and also peak at 3.51pm. In Ras Al Khaimah, 51.2 per cent of the Sun will be covered during the eclipse's peak and 50.7 per cent in Umm Al Quwain.

Eclipse begins at 2.43pm in Fujairah and peaks at 3.52pm (50.1 per cent of the Sun covered during the peak), while it begins at 2.44pm in Al Ain and is at its peak at 3.53pm, with 48.3 per cent of eclipse amount.

The eclipse ends at about the same time in all emirates at 4.54pm.

In November, the Leonid meteor shower will take place when the Moon’s illumination will be at 44 per cent.

The Geminid meteor shower will be visible in December, with 72 per cent Moon illumination expected.