World leaders congratulate UAE on 50th National Day

Dignitaries from around the globe sent messages of congratulations to the UAE's leaders on Thursday to mark the country's 50th National Day.

Calls began to come in the day before National Day, with Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan congratulating Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, on the country's Golden Jubilee.

Mr Erdogan wished the Emirates continued progress and prosperity, as Sheikh Mohamed thanked him, wishing Turkey and its people well in return.

The two also discussed the prospects of accelerating relations across fields of common interest that drive development in their nations.

King Hamad of Bahrain sent a cable of congratulations to President Sheikh Khalifa, wishing him lasting good health and happiness and the Emirati people further progress and prosperity.

He sent similar cables to Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, and Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed.

A message from Queen Elizabeth II, delivered at an event hosted by the UAE embassy in the UK, paid tribute to the special relationship between the two nations. In a year when she lost her husband Prince Philip, the queen recalled memories of her trips to the UAE with her consort.

"I remember my visits with the Duke of Edinburgh to the UAE with great fondness and much value the special relationship between our two countries," she said.

She sent best wishes to the government and people for a prosperous and happy future.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson praised the UAE, saying few countries have achieved what the Emirates has in only 50 years.

In a message of congratulations, Mr Johnson sent his warm wishes to the President, Sheikh Khalifa, as well as citizens and residents of the country on the UAE's Golden Jubilee.

He also said the country is a “shining example of progress globally".

King Abdullah of Jordan called Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed to pass on his congratulations too. He wished the Emirates and its people further progress and prosperity before the pair discussed the friendship and strong relations between the two countries and ways to develop them.

Sheikh Mohamed also received a call from President Shavkat Mirziyoyev of Uzbekistan.

Mr Mirziyoyev congratulated him and extended his best wishes to the UAE and its people. Sheikh Mohamed thanked Mr Mirziyoyev for his honest feelings towards the UAE and its people, wishing Uzbekistan continued progress and prosperity.

Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett expressed his congratulations to the UAE in a Twitter post.

"May the next 50 years bring further co-operation and prosperity between our countries," he said.