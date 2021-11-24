The beauty of the UAE: Cities

In the build-up to the UAE's 50th year, 'The National' selects the 10 most beautiful shots our photographers have taken in the UAE's cities and towns

The National
Nov 24, 2021

Victor Besa / The National.

Fireworks light up the Yas Bay waterfront to mark Eid Al Fitr, in Abu Dhabi.

Reem Mohammed / The National

The Dubai skyline at sunset.

Chris Whiteoak / The National

The interior of Qasr Al Watan in Abu Dhabi, one of the UAE's cultural landmarks.

Chris Whiteoak / The National

The sun sets over a mosque in Ras Al Khaimah.

Chris Whiteoak / The National

A bird flies between two mosques in Bur Dubai.

Pawan Singh / The National

A view of the Al Taqwa Mosque at the Buhaira Corniche in Sharjah, during the evening.

Pawan Singh / The National

A cabin on Ain Dubai, the observation wheel on Bluewaters Island. Ain Dubai opened to the public on October 21 this year. Visitors can see Palm Jumeirah and the JBR area from its cabins.

Chris Whiteoak / The National

Pigeons fly on the creek in Bur Dubai.

Victor Besa / The National

The sun rises on a hazy morning along the corniche in Abu Dhabi.

Chris Whiteoak / The National

Heavy morning fog at Dubai Marina.

Updated: November 24th 2021, 11:25 AM
