The beauty of the UAE: Cities

Fireworks light up the Yas Bay waterfront to mark Eid Al Fitr, in Abu Dhabi.
The Dubai skyline at sunset.
The interior of Qasr Al Watan in Abu Dhabi, one of the UAE's cultural landmarks.
The sun sets over a mosque in Ras Al Khaimah.
A bird flies between two mosques in Bur Dubai.
A view of the Al Taqwa Mosque at the Buhaira Corniche in Sharjah, during the evening.
A cabin on Ain Dubai, the observation wheel on Bluewaters Island. Ain Dubai opened to the public on October 21 this year. Visitors can see Palm Jumeirah and the JBR area from its cabins.
Pigeons fly on the creek in Bur Dubai.
The sun rises on a hazy morning along the corniche in Abu Dhabi.
Heavy morning fog at Dubai Marina.
Updated: November 24th 2021, 11:25 AM