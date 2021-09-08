Zayed Charity Marathon in New York to coincide with the UAE’s jubilee celebrations

The marathon in New York will celebrate the UAE’s golden jubilee. Photo: Wam

Zayed Charity Marathon in New York will coincide with the UAE’s 50th anniversary celebrations.

The annual global charity event aims to honour the legacy of Sheikh Zayed, the Founding Father.

“Since its launch, the marathon has followed the directives of Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed, not only as a race but also as a global charity event dedicated to all people without discrimination, while carrying the name of the man of giving, Sheikh Zayed,” said Lt Gen Mohammed Hilal Al Kaabi, chairman of the Zayed Charity Marathon Supreme Committee.

“For 50 years, we have had profound and solid commercial, artistic, educational and sporting relations with New York City,” he said.

“Nowadays, the marathon has become one of the city’s landmarks, along with the famous Central Park, as people wait for it every year. Most importantly, people saw the contributions of the marathon to providing free medical treatment to many.”

The marathon began in Abu Dhabi in 2001, and the first international event was held in New York in 2005. It is also held in Egypt.

More than 30,000 people took part in the US event last year, Lt Gen Al Kaabi said.

New York state previously announced December 2, 2021 as Emirati Day in recognition of the country’s golden jubilee.

Haircare resolutions 2021 From Beirut and Amman to London and now Dubai, hairstylist George Massoud has seen the same mistakes made by customers all over the world. In the chair or at-home hair care, here are the resolutions he wishes his customers would make for the year ahead. 1. 'I will seek consultation from professionals' You may know what you want, but are you sure it's going to suit you? Haircare professionals can tell you what will work best with your skin tone, hair texture and lifestyle. 2. 'I will tell my hairdresser when I'm not happy' Massoud says it's better to offer constructive criticism to work on in the future. Your hairdresser will learn, and you may discover how to communicate exactly what you want more effectively the next time. 3. 'I will treat my hair better out of the chair' Damage control is a big part of most hairstylists' work right now, but it can be avoided. Steer clear of over-colouring at home, try and pursue one hair brand at a time and never, ever use a straightener on still drying hair, pleads Massoud.

PROFILE OF SWVL Started: April 2017 Founders: Mostafa Kandil, Ahmed Sabbah and Mahmoud Nouh Based: Cairo, Egypt Sector: transport Size: 450+ employees Investment: approximately $80 million Investors include: Dubai's Beco Capital, US's Endeavor Catalyst, China's MSA, Egypt's Sawari Ventures, Sweden's Vostok New Ventures, Property Finder CEO Michael Lahyani

Lowest Test scores 26 - New Zealand v England at Auckland, March 1955 30 - South Africa v England at Port Elizabeth, Feb 1896 30 - South Africa v England at Birmingham, June 1924 35 - South Africa v England at Cape Town, April 1899 36 - South Africa v Australia at Melbourne, Feb. 1932 36 - Australia v England at Birmingham, May 1902 36 - India v Australia at Adelaide, Dec. 2020 38 - Ireland v England at Lord's, July 2019 42 - New Zealand v Australia in Wellington, March 1946 42 - Australia v England in Sydney, Feb. 1888

The burning issue The internal combustion engine is facing a watershed moment – major manufacturer Volvo is to stop producing petroleum-powered vehicles by 2021 and countries in Europe, including the UK, have vowed to ban their sale before 2040. The National takes a look at the story of one of the most successful technologies of the last 100 years and how it has impacted life in the UAE. Read part four: an affection for classic cars lives on Read part three: the age of the electric vehicle begins Read part two: how climate change drove the race for an alternative

Living in... This article is part of a guide on where to live in the UAE. Our reporters will profile some of the country's most desirable districts, provide an estimate of rental prices and introduce you to some of the residents who call each area home.

Results: 6.30pm: Handicap | US$135,000 (Dirt) | 1,400 metres Winner: Rodaini, Connor Beasley (jockey), Ahmad bin Harmash (trainer) 7.05pm: Handicap | $135,000 (Turf) | 1,200m Winner: Ekhtiyaar, Jim Crowley, Doug Watson 7.40pm: Dubai Millennium Stakes | Group 3 | $200,000 (T) | 2,000m Winner: Spotify, James Doyle, Charlie Appleby 8.15pm: UAE Oakes | Group 3 | $250,000 (D) | 1,900m Winner: Divine Image, William Buick, Charlie Appleby 8.50pm: Zabeel Mile | Group 2 | $250,000 (T) | 1,600m Winner: Mythical Image, William Buick, Charlie Appleby 9.20pm: Handicap | $135,000 (T) | 1,600m Winner: Major Partnership, Kevin Stott, Saeed bin Suroor

Profile of Whizkey Date founded: 04 November 2017 Founders: Abdulaziz AlBlooshi and Harsh Hirani Based: Dubai, UAE Number of employees: 10+ Sector: AI, software Cashflow: Dh2.5 Million+ Funding stage: Series A

Roll of honour 2019-2020 Dubai Rugby Sevens

Winners: Dubai Hurricanes

Runners up: Bahrain West Asia Premiership

Winners: Bahrain

Runners up: UAE Premiership UAE Premiership

}Winners: Dubai Exiles

Runners up: Dubai Hurricanes UAE Division One

Winners: Abu Dhabi Saracens

Runners up: Dubai Hurricanes II UAE Division Two

Winners: Barrelhouse

Runners up: RAK Rugby

