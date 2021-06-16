New York state declares December 2 Emirati Day

Dubai-born New York state senator Kevin Thomas put forward the resolution

New York state senator Kevin Thomas pictured with Abdalla Shaheen, Consul General of the United Arab Emirates in New York. Courtesy: Kevin Thomas Instagram
New York State has named December 2, 2021 Emirati Day in recognition of the country's upcoming golden jubilee.

Dubai-born New York state senator Kevin Thomas put forward the resolution in a televised speech in the state senate.

The legislator said that from business and trade to fashion to education, New York has strong ties with the Emirates. New York is among the most popular destinations for Emirati students attending university, and one of the top five US states in terms of exports to the UAE.

In a video from the state senate in Albany, Mr Thomas, whose Indian family moved from Dubai to New York in 1995 when he was 10, said: “I'm honoured to stand and introduce this legislative resolution to commemorate the 50th Independence Day of the UAE by declaring December 2, 2021, as Emirati Day in New York State.

UAE at 50

The Founding President, Sheikh Zayed and UAE rulers at Union House in Dubai. December 2, 1971. Courtesy Al Ittihad15 landmark moments in the union's history

The Abu Dhabi souq where dreams came true

“Their National Day, which is celebrated on December 2 each year, commemorates the founding of the UAE.

"But this year, it's a very different type of celebration because the country will be celebrating its 50th Independence Day.

"President Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan proclaimed 2021 as the 50th year, which represents a defining moment in the country’s history.”

He later met Abdalla Shaheen, consul general of the UAE in New York, who thanked him for the honour.

Mr Shaheen said the Emirates was honoured by the announcement.

"This December, the UAE will not only celebrate its 50th anniversary – we will also celebrate 50 years of friendship with the State of New York," he wrote on Instagram.

"Strong business and trade ties, coupled with a range of partnerships through the arts, sport, and education, are the foundation of this close relationship.

"I thank Senator Thomas for introducing a resolution commemorating the UAE’s 50th anniversary in New York State, which reflects our shared understanding that the friendship between the UAE and New York is set to grow from strength to strength in the years ahead."

Updated: June 16, 2021 10:35 AM

