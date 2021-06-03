Dubai launches bus rental service to transport employees and tourists

The Dubai Taxi Corporation says its buses will be used to transport staff and tourists in safety and comfort. Roads and Transport Authority

Dubai has started a bus rental service to serve employees and tourists.

At least 45 buses will operate as part of the initiative.

The Dubai Taxi Corporation (DTC) launched the service along with the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA).

Dubai Municipality, Dubai Health Agency and Air Arabia were among the first organisations to confirm they would be using the buses to transport their staff.

“The corporation has introduced the bus rental service as part of its transportation offering with the aim of expanding its transportation activity and provide innovative solutions,” said Abdullah Al Meer, director of operation and commercial affairs at the DTC.

“These buses are equipped with the latest technologies in security and safety, as well as comfort.”

Mr Al Meer said the aim was to “provide an outstanding service to deliver and transport employees comfortably and safely”.

The DTC, which is part of the RTA, was founded in 1995 with only 81 vehicles to provide taxi services across the emirate. It now has a fleet of more than 5,000 vehicles operating 24 hours a day, seven days a week.