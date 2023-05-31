Al Khaleej Al Arabi Street in Abu Dhabi partly closed this weekend

Abu Dhabi's Al Khaleej Al Arab Street will be partially closed at the weekend to allow for maintenance and safety upgrades, transport chiefs have announced.

The Integrated Transport Centre said on social media that the right-side lane of the route and the entrance to Khalifa City would be shut to traffic from 10pm on Friday until 3pm on Sunday.

The stretch of road is part of the E20 motorway, heading towards Abu Dhabi International Airport.

Motorists have been advised to plan trips accordingly and use alternative routes.

إغلاق جزئي على شـــارع الخليج العربي - (E20) أبــوظبي من الجمعة 2 يونيو 2023 إلى الأحد 4 يونيو 2023



Partial Road Closure on Al Khaleej Al Arabi Street (E20) - Abu Dhabi

From Friday, 2 June 2023 to Sunday, 4 June 2023 pic.twitter.com/RSq6wqktH3 — "ITC" مركز النقل المتكامل (@ITCAbuDhabi) May 31, 2023

Specific details of the road works were not disclosed.

They have been scheduled for the weekend period to minimise disruption for commuters.

The ITC urged all drivers to exercise caution during this period and adhere to safety and traffic rules.