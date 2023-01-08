Delhi flights to Gulf disrupted due to heavy fog in India

Thick fog surrounding Delhi airport on Sunday morning forced more than 20 flights to be delayed resulting in late arrivals and disruption across the Gulf.

Low visibility procedures were enforced at the capital’s Indira Gandhi International Airport in the early hours, with passengers advised to check the latest flight information before heading to the airport.

Delays were expected to cause disruption until Sunday afternoon, when the fog should lift.

Scheduled flights out of Delhi for Dubai, Sharjah, Bahrain, Saudi Arabia and Oman were all delayed due to the conditions.

Affected operators included FlyDubai, Air India, Gulf Air, Spice Jet, Indigo and Saudi Arabia Airlines.

Temperatures plummeted to 1.5C on Saturday, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasting the cold snap to continue until Tuesday, with the potential for more fog and further airline disruption to come.