UAE-registered sailboat to embark on 48,000km race around the world

A boat registered in the UAE is about to set out on the world’s toughest and longest sailboat competition, the Golden Globe Race 2022.

Sponsored by Abu Dhabi’s G42, the boat, named Bayanat, is a Rustler 36 masthead sloop and will be captained by Indian sailor Abhilash Tomy.

On Sunday, Mr Tomy, a former navy commander, will set sail from Les Sables-d’Olonne in France to navigate solo, non-stop around the world via the five Great Capes before returning to his original start point.

Bayanat, a G42 company based #inAbuDhabi, has registered the first boat from the UAE to attempt to circumnavigate the globe, as part of the Golden Globe Race 2022, the world’s longest sailing race. pic.twitter.com/8BptaArMnu — مكتب أبوظبي الإعلامي (@admediaoffice) September 3, 2022

The endurance event is expected to last 10 months, during which the boat will bear the number 71, in recognition of the UAE’s founding in 1971.

It will also sail with the country’s flag and ensign.

Earlier this year, Abu Dhabi-based company G42 announced that it was sponsoring Mr Tomy to take part in the gruelling, non-stop circumnavigation of the world.

The endurance event is expected to last 10 months, during which the boat will bear the number 71, in recognition of the UAE’s founding in 1971. Photo: AFP

Covering approximately 48,000km from start to finish, participants have to sail alone without the use of any modern technology, armed with only sextants and paper charts.

The race rules were inspired by Sir Robert Knox-Johnston, a British sailor who completed the first race in 1969, becoming the first person to sail single handed and non-stop around the world.

The race clock starts on Sunday and if an entrant does not start within five days of the start date, he or she is deemed to have withdrawn from the race.

Entrants may seek shelter and anchor, using the engine if needed, to make repairs, but may not enter the port and no person may give any materiel assistance at any time during the race.

Competitors will sail down the Atlantic, from north to south, passing a number of destinations along the way, including Cape of Good Hope in South Africa, the Crozet Islands in the Indian Ocean, and Cape Leeuwin in Australia.