Mubadala-backed G42 launches $10bn technology investment fund

Group 42, the Abu Dhabi-based artificial intelligence and cloud computing company, is launching a $10 billion fund that will invest in emerging technology in high-growth regions across the globe as it looks to expand its portfolio of investments.

G42, which counts Abu Dhabi’s sovereign fund Mubadala Investment Company and Silver Lake among its shareholders, is setting up the new investment vehicle in partnership with government-owned Abu Dhabi Growth Fund, G42 said in a statement on Thursday.

The G42 Expansion Fund, which will be managed by a subsidiary of G42, will focus on accelerating the pace of global innovation by investing in late-stage growth companies with disruptive technologies and strong business fundamentals.

“With the G42 Expansion Fund, we aim to accelerate our global impact not only through the deployment of capital, but also by providing unique access to our networks, management, and operational assets to our portfolio companies,” Peng Xiao, G42 chief executive, said.

The new fund will operate as a private equity investor, with a significant share of investment earmarked for high growth regions.

"In addition to providing investment support, G42 will leverage its operational assets and ecosystem of operating companies to accelerate value creation across the G42 Expansion Fund’s portfolio of investments," the company said.

The fund's investment priorities will cover technologies that have the potential "to shape the global economic landscape in the next decades".

It will invest across sectors including computing and communications technologies, intelligent mobility, clean technology and renewables, digital infrastructures, new materials, multiverses, FinTech, health care, and life sciences.

“The G42 journey to date has been marked by success stories in a wide range of industries, addressing the most complex challenges faced by our customers," Mr Xiao, who is also chairman of the Growth Fund, said.

"With the foundation built by our operating businesses and support from our strategic partner ADG, the next era of G42 will be marked by our ability to turbocharge new ventures around the world."

The new fund will help G42 accelerate its global impact as the company is eager to engage with entrepreneurs who share its core values and growth ambitions.

"We are excited to be partnering with ADG to further cement Abu Dhabi as a global hub for innovation and progress,” he added.