Car catches fire on Sheikh Zayed Road in Dubai

A car has caught fire near The Palm in Dubai.

Dubai Police tweeted on Saturday afternoon about the incident northbound on Sheikh Zayed Road, just before the Palm Jumeirah exit.

#حالة_الطرق | #حادث حريق في مركبة على شارع الشيخ زايد قبل مخرج نخلة جميرا، القادم من ابوظبي يرجى اخذ الحيطة والحذر ورافقتكم السلامة. pic.twitter.com/4JWMha0eoP — Dubai Policeشرطة دبي (@DubaiPoliceHQ) September 3, 2022

Emergency crews were at the scene.

It is unknown whether anyone was injured in the incident.

The force urged drivers to be extra cautious when passing by the area.