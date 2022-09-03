Car catches fire on Sheikh Zayed Road in Dubai

Emergency crews are at the scene to bring the blaze under control

Dubai Police tweeted about a car that caught fire on Sheikh Zayed Road. Photo: Dubai Police
The National
Sep 03, 2022
Beta V.1.0 - Powered by automated translation

A car has caught fire near The Palm in Dubai.

Dubai Police tweeted on Saturday afternoon about the incident northbound on Sheikh Zayed Road, just before the Palm Jumeirah exit.

Emergency crews were at the scene.

It is unknown whether anyone was injured in the incident.

The force urged drivers to be extra cautious when passing by the area.

Updated: September 03, 2022, 10:12 AM
WEEKEND EDITION
NEWSLETTERS
MORE FROM THE NATIONAL