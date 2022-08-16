Dubai road project taking shape with construction more than 65 per cent complete

The major upgrade of a key transport link in Dubai, aimed at increasing vehicle capacity and slashing commute times, is gathering pace.

The Roads and Transport Authority on Tuesday said construction work on Al Manama Street, which is part of the Dubai-Al Ain Road Improvement Project, was now 67 per cent complete.

The work includes increasing the capacity of the existing road by transforming the first three intersections on Al Manama Street with Aden Street, Sanaa Street and Nad Al Hamar Street into traffic light-controlled junctions.

It also involves increasing the number of traffic lanes to four in each direction up to the intersection with Nad Al Hamar Street.

Once complete, these improvements are expected to increase the capacity of the street by 2,000 vehicles per hour per direction, while reducing travel times and streamlining the flow of traffic at intersections.

Read more More than 304 million journeys on Dubai public transport in first half of 2022

Construction on Al Manama Street is scheduled for completion during the third quarter of this year.

Work is currently under way on other phases of the Dubai-Al Ain Road Improvement Project. This includes a new traffic corridor that links Al Meydan Street with Al Manama Street through a bridge of four lanes in each direction, which has a capacity of 8,000 vehicles per hour, per direction.

The project also includes the addition of slip lanes to link with the Dubai-Al Ain Road.