More than 38,000 permits issued for e-scooter riders in Dubai in three months

Dubai's Roads and Transport Authority has issued 38,102 permits for e-scooters in the three months since they were introduced.

The authority has required e-scooter riders without a driving licence to have a permit since April 28.

It said 15,807 permits were issued to riders aged between 30 and 40, which is equal to 41 per cent of the total.

The 20-30 age group received 14,576 permits (38 per cent) and 1,570 permits (4 per cent) were given to those under the age of 20.

More than 6,000 permits were issued to people over the age of 40.

The authority said people from 149 different nationalities have registered for a permit, with Filipinos accounting for 40 per cent and Indians 20 per cent.

The free permit includes a requirement to pass an online test available at www.rta.ae and applicants must be at least 16.

The training course includes lessons about the technical specifications and standards of e-scooters, as well as guidance about the obligations of riders and districts where e-scooters can be used.

Areas in Dubai where it is permitted to ride an e-scooter.

Using an e-scooter in a place other than a street, such as cycling tracks or pavements designated by the authority, does not require a permit.

The permit allows the use of e-scooters in 10 districts of the city, covering a 167-kilometre stretch across Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Boulevard, Jumeirah Lakes Towers, Dubai Internet City, Al Rigga, 2nd of December Street, The Palm Jumeirah and City Walk.

It also covers safe roads and tracks within certain zones at Al Qusais, Al Mankhool and Al Karama.

E-scooters will not be allowed on the cycling tracks at Saih Assalam, Al Qudra and Meydan, and users who fail to park their vehicles correctly face a Dh200 ($54) fine.

The operation of e-scooters in Dubai is in the hands of four companies – two that are international (Tier and Lime) and two that are local (Arnab and Skurtt).

An extended network of electric vehicles forms part of the UAE Energy Strategy 2050.

Launched in 2017, the strategy aims to increase the contribution of clean energy in the total energy mix from 25 per cent to 50 per cent by 2050 and reduce carbon footprint of power generation by 70 per cent.