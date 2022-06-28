Museum of the Future partners with RTA to showcase new methods of travel

The newly opened Museum of the Future has joined forces with Dubai's Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) to reveal what lies in store when it comes to the future of travel.

The “Tomorrow, Today” exhibition will display cutting-edge concepts such as jetpacks, medical drones and the next generation of autonomous vehicles.

The exhibition is scheduled to run indefinitely.

The RTA will also showcase a dynamic wireless charging system for electric vehicles and buses in motion using Shaped Magnetic Field In Resonance (SMFIR) technology, which has already been tested in Dubai Silicon Oasis. This network could be installed under roads to provide smart wireless charging of electric vehicles as they drive through the city.

Highlights of the exhibition will include prototypes that use artificial intelligence and machine learning, and new ideas for greener, more sustainable mass transport systems being presented by developers from around the world.

“The rapid technological and industrial changes brought about by the Fourth Industrial Revolution, especially in the field of autonomous transportation, will reshape the future of mobility, provide new means of transportation, and develop current means of transportation in line with future trends,” said Mattar Mohammed Al Tayer, Director General of the RTA.

The authority is conducting pilot tests on different types of autonomous vehicles, developing the infrastructure for servicing self-driving vehicles and air taxis, and enhancing society's adoption of this technology, he said.

The “Tomorrow, Today” exhibition will be a constantly evolving showcase of innovations, created in collaboration with both public and private partners from around the world, and exploring how designers, researchers and corporations are responding to the most urgent challenges.

“As one of the world’s smartest cities, our strategic partnership with Dubai’s RTA will accelerate the adoption of next-generation future mobility solutions and cement Dubai’s global position as a hub for new technologies,” said Khalfan Belhoul, chief executive of the Dubai Future Foundation.

“We are delighted to deepen our partnership with RTA, a true pioneer in developing integrated transport ecosystems, and look forward to showcasing exciting technologies for the first time in Dubai that will shape the future of cities and communities everywhere.”

