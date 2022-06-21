How electric car industry can keep up with demand: Business Extra

Electric car sales have surged this year after breaking a record last year, according to a report by the International Energy Agency.

The transport sector's electrification is a fast-growing trend amid the global push to net zero carbon emissions.

However, for EVs, rising prices of critical minerals required for battery manufacturing and supply chain disruptions, present obstacles to meeting these ambitions.

Orral Nadjari, chief executive and founder of Glencore-backed battery maker Britishvolt, discussed the risks and opportunities the industry is currently facing, with hosts Mustafa Alrawi and Kelsey Warner.

The reality of supply and demand of EVs (0m 13s)

Challenges of producing an EV (4m 49s)

Environmental concerns around battery production (7m 57s)

Local production and the impact of accelerated demand (13m 45s)

