India's Go First honours doctor and crew who saved passenger's life on Dubai flight

Indian airline Go First honoured a doctor and crew members who helped to save the life of a passenger on board a flight to Dubai.

On May 8, a passenger on G8-057 suffered a heart attack and needed urgent medical attention.

Four crew members rushed to help the passenger and calmed those who were seated near by.

'The prompt action by the cabin crew & doctor on flight G8-057 helped save the life of the passenger'.



The crew found there was a doctor on board who, with the help of a crew member, performed cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) and used the plane's defibrillator to stabilise the passenger's condition.

"It was indeed a flight of angels — the crew and doctor that saved the life of the passenger," Go First said on its social media pages.

The airline honoured the crew members at a ceremony that was attended by the passenger whose life was saved and senior members of staff, including chief executive Kaushik Khona who joined by video call.

Local media reported that the cabin crew were given cash rewards for their service. The doctor and the passenger were give a free ticket to fly to any domestic or international sector on the airline's network.