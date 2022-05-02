Deliveroo UAE scraps plans to cut wages for riders

Deliveroo UAE said it has scrapped plans to cut wages and increase working hours after riders objected to the move.

The decision, delivered in a message to thousands of deliverymen, came after riders brought the food portal to a near standstill on Sunday when many refused to work.

There had been a proposed move to reduce the payment riders receive per delivery, known as a drop fee, from Dh10.25 to Dh8.75.

Deliveroo initially told riders that other changes to shifts were intended to help them 'maximise earnings' in a highly competitive market with other delivery companies.

Quote We will not be making the proposed changes we had communicated. Deliveroo UAE message to riders

This included a proposed maximum working day of 14 hours. Many riders currently work two six-hour split shifts with an hour's break, for example from 11am until 5pm and 6pm until midnight.

“We’ve listened to your feedback on these proposed changes and have decided that at the moment they do not best reflect the ways in which riders in Dubai want to work,” said a company statement that was widely shared by riders on social media.

“For that reason we will not be making the proposed changes we had communicated.

“This means that the drop fee will remain at [Dh]10.25 and shift scheduling will remain as it currently is.”

The National has contacted Deliveroo UAE for further comment.

The mobile app was back to business as usual on Monday. Most food delivery businesses use riders employed by agencies rather than directly employing them.

On Sunday, restaurants across the city received messages from Deliveroo's head office that said: “We are currently facing an issue with our rider agencies, where riders are striking and refusing to attend their shifts or deliver orders.

“Rest assured our team is working closely to resolve this issue as quickly as possible while continuing to protect the Deliveroo rider earnings to remain the most competitive in the market.”

This is not the first time the food delivery service has found itself at odds with its employees.

In 2019, Deliveroo riders across the UK staged protests against changes in its pay structure after it reduced the payment riders received per delivery.

Riders were also protesting for better working conditions, including mandatory annual leave and sick pay.

Earlier this month, a campaign was launched in Dubai to reduce the number of accidents involving delivery riders.

The 'It Can Wait' campaign was run by Dubai Police with the emirate’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) in response to an increase in accidents in 2021.

The number of accidents involving motorbikes in Dubai rose by 33 per cent last year, latest figures show.

Dubai authorities said there were 400 accidents in 2021, compared with 300 the previous year.