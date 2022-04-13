Dubai Police launch safety campaign to reduce accidents involving delivery riders

A campaign has been launched in Dubai to reduce the number of accidents involving delivery riders.

The 'It Can Wait' campaign is being run by Dubai Police in association with the emirate’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) in response to an increase in accidents in 2021.

The number of accidents involving motorbikes in Dubai soared by 33 per cent last year, latest figures show.

Dubai authorities said there were 400 accidents in 2021, compared with 300 the previous year.

“We call on the public to be patient and demonstrate a spirit of responsibility," said Abdulla Yousef Al Ali, chief executive of the RTA’s Licensing Agency.

"Hassling delivery riders tends to distract their concentration during the journey, which may result in serious accidents for the biker or other road users.

“The RTA has updated the regulations related to the delivery service business to achieve the highest safety levels in accordance with best international standards.

“We intend to reach the largest possible segment of the society and educate them about the practices that ought to be complied with while driving vehicles and motorbikes.”

Specialist training will also be available to delivery riders as part of the campaign. #It_Can_Wait is also being shared on social media to raise awareness.

The new regulations were shared with delivery companies and Dubai Police will perform inspection campaigns.

“The two entities will join hands to raise the awareness on safety and security of delivery service bike riders,” said Col Juma Salem bin Suwaidan, deputy director of Dubai Police’s General Traffic Department.

“In this regard, meetings will be held and joint awareness efforts will be made to serve the common objectives of lowering the number of traffic-related injuries and fatalities.”

In March, Dubai Police said 22 people were killed and 253 injured in motorcycle accidents in the emirate last year.

In June 2021, the RTA issued a Delivery Activity Manual that sets out the required training and licensing specifications for delivery riders. The manual says riders are banned from using the fast lane, are not allowed to use backpacks for deliveries and must not travel at more than 100kph.