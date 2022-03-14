New marinas and ferry terminals in Abu Dhabi to boost maritime sector

Abu Dhabi will soon build a number of new marinas, ferry terminals and wet and dry berths to boost the capital's maritime sector, officials said on Monday.

The project will include the construction of a mix of marina facilities and ferry terminals at Rabdan, Al Saadiyat Island and Al Aliah Island, with all expected to open at the end of the year.

An additional ferry station at Jebel Dhanna will also be built, with the project's completion expected in autumn 2023.

The new facilities will have both wet and dry berths as well as wide slipways capable of simultaneous vessel launches. The plans also include upgraded docking facilities, plus food and retail space.

The developments will increase the number of berths by an additional 246 and are expected to significantly boost Abu Dhabi's maritime sector.

Another five brand new vessels will be added to the existing ferry fleet, which will improve service to Al Aliah and Dalma islands, increasing passenger capacity by 70 per cent and vehicle capacity by 40 per cent.

The new ferry designs will make trips faster and more fuel efficient, reducing CO2 emissions by 25 per cent.

“In accordance with the Abu Dhabi Plan Maritime, our leadership is implementing an ambitious vision and a unified strategic direction to sustainably grow our emirate’s commercial and recreational offering and position Abu Dhabi as a leading global maritime capital,” said Falah Mohammed Al Ahbabi, chairman of AD Ports Group.

“We support the leadership’s vision by investing in emerging technologies and world-class infrastructure to transform trade and redefine the future of maritime trade and logistics to connect Abu Dhabi to the world.”

