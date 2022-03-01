Free ferry and abra rides to Dubai's new Deira Islands

A new abra and ferry station has opened on Dubai Deira Island where passengers will enjoy free rides for the first five months.

Located on Deira Islands, the new station at Souk Al Marfa gives direct access to and from Dubai Old Souq, Deira Old Souq and Al Ghubaiba.

The waterfront souk and marketplace can be accessed via a 25 minute abra journey between 5pm and 10pm on weekdays, and 10am to 10pm on Friday, Saturday and Sunday with a break between midday and 5pm.

The 20 minute ferry trip runs between Souk Al Marfa and Al Ghubaiba from 6pm to 10pm on Friday, Saturday and Sunday only.

Visitors will enjoy free rides to and from the new station for the first five months. Photo: RTA

“The new abra and ferry service brings a new and memorable way for local residents and visitors from further afield to reach our newest retail destination," said Muath Abdelkader AlRais, general manager of Souk Al Marfa.

"It’s part of our commitment to continually enhancing Souk Al Marfa as a key retail and entertainment destination in Dubai."

The abra and ferry journeys will offer visitors looking to explore the area views of the Deira Corniche, Deira Old Souq, Dubai Creek and the Gold Souq.

Souk Al Marfa is home to more than 900 shops with another 200 set to open across various categories such as carpets, lights and spices.

“We are pleased to join forces with Nakheel to launch the abra and ferry service, the city’s most traditional mode of transport," said Ahmed Bahrozyan, chief executive at the RTA's Public Transport Agency.

"This transportation method is an exciting new way to access Souk Al Marfa in an easy and seamless way and is in line with the comprehensive marine transport plan 2020 – 2030, which aims to enhance the service model as well as support Dubai’s strategic objective of improving overall quality of life."

Souk Al Marfa: in pictures