Abu Dhabi Police activate smart cameras to catch rule-breakers at intersections

Changing lanes at traffic lights or turning while in the wrong lane will result in a Dh400 fine

Feb 17, 2022

Motorists who change lanes at traffic light-controlled intersections or turn from the wrong lane will be fined Dh400, Abu Dhabi Police announced.

Smart cameras and radars installed in the emirate have now been switched on, meaning regular offenders will start racking up heavy penalties.

Previously, the monitoring of rule-breakers at intersections was done by a police officer on duty, who would make a note of the licence plate and register the fine manually.

Intersections will now be equipped with smart cameras that record breaches.

Abu Dhabi Police released a video showing examples of conduct that will land you fines, including crossing a solid line between lanes at traffic lights, and turning when in a lane designated for traffic moving forward.

Another example cited by Abu Dhabi Police was of motorists making U-turns where such manoeuvres are prohibited.

Earlier this month the force posted footage online of a white SUV crashing into a minibus after taking a left turn while the light was red.

Abu Dhabi police urged drivers to remain safe on the road and prevent accidents by adhering to the country’s traffic laws.

