Emirates plane given water cannon salute to mark 10 years of flying to Texas

Emirates and Dallas-Fort Worth airport have marked 10 years of flight services between the UAE and Texas.

One of the airline's Boeing 777-300ER planes, emblazoned with the Expo 2020 Dubai logo, was given a water cannon salute on Saturday.

Dallas-Fort Worth airport shared the images and thanked the carrier for its services, which first began in February 2012.

“A big thank you to Emirates for a decade of partnership — we look forward to the next one,” a message on Twitter read.

It's been a busy week at the Big Airport, but not too busy to celebrate a big anniversary! 🥂 This week marked 10 years since @emirates began service out of DFW!



A big thank you to Emirates for a decade of partnership — we look forward to the next one! 🧡 pic.twitter.com/wOv0P3lgyn — DFW Airport (@DFWAirport) February 5, 2022

Dallas is one of 12 US cities that the Dubai-based airline serves, flying a two-class 777-200LR or 777-300ER there daily.

Dallas-Forth Worth airport, regarded as a gateway to the south and to the US oil industry, is America's second largest airport by size and fourth busiest by passenger numbers, handling 75 million passengers in 2019.

Airport management call it the 'Big Airport' because it stretches over 70 square kilometres. Only Denver airport, located at the geographical heart of the US, is larger.

Emirates airline's best livery designs: in pictures