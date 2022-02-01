Dubai's RTA revises peak hours for taxis to reflect new weekend

Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority has revised the peak hours for taxis in line with the new weekend.

A base fare of Dh12 will be charged from 8am to 10am and 4pm to 8pm, Monday to Thursday. Off-peak charges for booking a regular or a family taxi will be Dh8 for the rest of the hours during the day and Dh9 for night hours.

The base price for flagging a cab is Dh5.

On Friday, which is a half-day for the public sector in the country, the peak base fare will be levied from 8am to 10am and from 4pm to 12pm.

Over the new weekend — Saturday to Sunday — the peak hours are from 4pm to 12pm.

“The prices for peak and off-peak hours remain the same, irrespective of the day. The fares have not been revised, only the peak hours have been changed”, an RTA representative told The National.

The running metre charges for city taxis are Dh1.82 per kilometre, said an RTA call centre agent.

The waiting charges for taxis in Dubai are Dh0.50 per minute.

The basic fare for airport taxis is Dh25.

“RTA would like to inform you about the adjustment of peak times for taxis in Dubai in accordance with the decision to change the days of the weekend. You can book online during the mentioned times for an easy and comfortable journey,” RTA said in a tweet on Monday.

For In Safe Hands taxis, a service for families, women, and children, the basic cost is Dh25, which is applicable at any time of the day, and the fare is charged at Dh1.96 per kilometre.

There is also a refundable deposit of Dh200, which is paid before the start of the service. An extra Dh20 will be charged for commutes outside Dubai and there is a waiting fee of Dh0.50 per minute. Salik will be paid by the customer.

