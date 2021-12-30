Free parking and no toll charges in Abu Dhabi on New Year's Day

Abu Dhabi will waive public parking and road toll charges on New Year's Day.

The Integrated Transport Centre said that parking spaces will be free from Saturday until 7.59am the following day.

Motorists will also be able to travel through the Darb toll gate network without incurring charges throughout Saturday, with operations resuming on Sunday.

The ITC called on the public not to park their vehicles in prohibited areas and to abide by regulations relating to resident permit parking spaces in place from 9pm to 8am.

ITC’s Customer’s Happiness Centres will be closed on Saturday, and will resume work on Monday, January 3, in line with the UAE's new working week schedule.

Customers may continue to use the authority's services online at www.itc.gov.ae and can contact the Department of Municipalities and Transport's service support centre on 800850 or use the taxi call centre on 600 535 353 around the clock.

"Public bus services will operate based on the unified schedule throughout the week and according to the recent improvements of the public transport network,' the ITC statement said.

"Ferry services will also continue between Jebel Al Dhanna Port and Dalma Island and between Saadiyat and Al Aliah Islands according to the current schedule."