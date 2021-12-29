Dubai announces free parking on New Year's Day

All public parking spaces in Dubai, with the exception of multi-storey parking terminals, will be free on New Year's Day, the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) announced on Wednesday.

Metro services will run special hours over the New Year period, with both red and green lines operating continuously from 8am on Friday December 31 until 2:15am on Sunday January 2. Thereafter it will resume running from 8am on Sunday until 1:15am the next day.

Dubai Tram will be in continuous service from Friday December 31 at 9am until 1am on Sunday January 2.

All inbound trips from Expo Rider Intercity Stations will be suspended at 8pm on Friday December 31, while all inbound trips from Expo Rider Dubai Stations will be suspended at 10pm the same day.

The RTA said that its Customer Happiness Centres will close on Thursday and reopen on Monday, January 3.

The schedule of public buses on Saturday, January 1, 2022 will be as follows: Main Stations, including Gold Souq Station, from 4.50am to 1:22am the following day, and Al-Ghubaiba Station from 4.26am to 12.57am the following day.

At sub-stations, including Satwa Station, the bus service will run from 4.45am to 11.50pm except for Route C01, which will operate around the clock.

Al-Qusais bus station will be in service from 4.50am to 12.04am the following day, Al Quoz Industrial station from 5.02am to 11.30pm, and Jebel Ali station from 4.58am to 11.47pm.

The timing of all Metro Link bus services at Centre Point, Mall of the Emirates, Ibn Battuta, Burj Khalifa, Abu Hail and Etisalat will be synchronised with the Metro timetables.

Further information on transport schedules in Dubai can be found here.