Gold dentures and chain worth Dh20,000 seized from Dubai flight passenger's mouth

Officers at at Indira Gandhi International Airport apprehended 2 Uzbek nationals on August 28 coming from Dubai. They had hidden 951 grams of gold in the form of dentures and a metallic chain in their mouths. Photo: Delhi Customs

A suspected smuggler has been caught with 95 grams of gold hidden in his mouth, in the form of dentures and a chain.

Customs officers in Delhi plucked them from his mouth shortly after he arrived from Dubai.

The man was one of two Uzbekistan nationals detained on August 28 by the Customs Air Intelligence Unit at Indira Gandhi International Airport.

Officers felt they looked suspicious as the men entered the ‘nothing to declare’ green channel in arrivals.

They carried out an oral cavity search and found the gold worth around $5,500 (Dh20,200).

On the same night, a second flight from Dubai carried two other passengers allegedly hoping to dodge customs charges and taxes on gold as they entered India through Delhi's international airport.

The customs department profiles passengers coming into the country through its Advance Passenger Information System (Apis) to identify trafficking and terrorism threats.

Officials noticed two Indian passengers of interest on FlyDubai flight FZ431 arriving in Delhi from Dubai on August 28.

The two men, from Bihar and Uttar Pradesh, had their luggage checked as they entered via the airport’s green channel in arrivals.

An x-ray found nothing suspicious. But further examination by officers revealed a brown paste containing 560g of gold worth $32,200 (Dh118,200) concealed inside one of the passengers' shirt collar and cuffs. The men were then arrested.

On September 9, two men were stopped as they entered the airport as intelligence alerted officers to hidden gold in their underwear. Both passengers were arrested for trying to smuggle 1,369g of gold hidden in brown paste worth around $79,000 (Dh290,000).

Dubai to India is a common route for gold smugglers because of the booming UAE market for precious metals.

They are often hoping to avoid India’s luxury tax, which must be paid on arrival and is often more than 10 per cent of the total value of the gold.

India’s Apis system was extended across the country by the Ministry of Home Affairs in 2011, after successful trials by customs authorities at six airports — Bangalore, Chennai, Hyderabad, Kochi, Delhi and Mumbai.

The system profiles passengers travelling to India from high-risk areas to collate a database for risk assessment purposes. It aims to identify those carrying fake currency, sensitive items or under-invoiced goods for duty-evasion.

Mercer, the investment consulting arm of US services company Marsh & McLennan, expects its wealth division to at least double its assets under management (AUM) in the Middle East as wealth in the region continues to grow despite economic headwinds, a company official said. Mercer Wealth, which globally has $160 billion in AUM, plans to boost its AUM in the region to $2-$3bn in the next 2-3 years from the present $1bn, said Yasir AbuShaban, a Dubai-based principal with Mercer Wealth. “Within the next two to three years, we are looking at reaching $2 to $3 billion as a conservative estimate and we do see an opportunity to do so,” said Mr AbuShaban. Mercer does not directly make investments, but allocates clients’ money they have discretion to, to professional asset managers. They also provide advice to clients. “We have buying power. We can negotiate on their (client’s) behalf with asset managers to provide them lower fees than they otherwise would have to get on their own,” he added. Mercer Wealth’s clients include sovereign wealth funds, family offices, and insurance companies among others. From its office in Dubai, Mercer also looks after Africa, India and Turkey, where they also see opportunity for growth. Wealth creation in Middle East and Africa (MEA) grew 8.5 per cent to $8.1 trillion last year from $7.5tn in 2015, higher than last year’s global average of 6 per cent and the second-highest growth in a region after Asia-Pacific which grew 9.9 per cent, according to consultancy Boston Consulting Group (BCG). In the region, where wealth grew just 1.9 per cent in 2015 compared with 2014, a pickup in oil prices has helped in wealth generation. BCG is forecasting MEA wealth will rise to $12tn by 2021, growing at an annual average of 8 per cent. Drivers of wealth generation in the region will be split evenly between new wealth creation and growth of performance of existing assets, according to BCG. Another general trend in the region is clients’ looking for a comprehensive approach to investing, according to Mr AbuShaban. “Institutional investors or some of the families are seeing a slowdown in the available capital they have to invest and in that sense they are looking at optimizing the way they manage their portfolios and making sure they are not investing haphazardly and different parts of their investment are working together,” said Mr AbuShaban. Some clients also have a higher appetite for risk, given the low interest-rate environment that does not provide enough yield for some institutional investors. These clients are keen to invest in illiquid assets, such as private equity and infrastructure. “What we have seen is a desire for higher returns in what has been a low-return environment specifically in various fixed income or bonds,” he said. “In this environment, we have seen a de facto increase in the risk that clients are taking in things like illiquid investments, private equity investments, infrastructure and private debt, those kind of investments were higher illiquidity results in incrementally higher returns.” The Abu Dhabi Investment Authority, one of the largest sovereign wealth funds, said in its 2016 report that has gradually increased its exposure in direct private equity and private credit transactions, mainly in Asian markets and especially in China and India. The authority’s private equity department focused on structured equities owing to “their defensive characteristics.”

Race results: 1. Thani Al Qemzi (UAE) Team Abu Dhabi: 46.44 min 2. Peter Morin (FRA) CTIC F1 Shenzhen China Team: +0.91sec 3. Sami Selio (FIN) Mad-Croc Baba Racing Team: +31.43sec

PROFILE OF INVYGO Started: 2018 Founders: Eslam Hussein and Pulkit Ganjoo Based: Dubai Sector: Transport Size: 9 employees Investment: $1,275,000 Investors: Class 5 Global, Equitrust, Gulf Islamic Investments, Kairos K50 and William Zeqiri

Joe Root's Test record Tests: 53; Innings: 98; Not outs: 11; Runs: 4,594; Best score: 254; Average: 52.80; 100s: 11; 50s: 27

The biog From: Upper Egypt Age: 78 Family: a daughter in Egypt; a son in Dubai and his wife, Nabila Favourite Abu Dhabi activity: walking near to Emirates Palace Favourite building in Abu Dhabi: Emirates Palace

The burning issue The internal combustion engine is facing a watershed moment – major manufacturer Volvo is to stop producing petroleum-powered vehicles by 2021 and countries in Europe, including the UK, have vowed to ban their sale before 2040. The National takes a look at the story of one of the most successful technologies of the last 100 years and how it has impacted life in the UAE. Read part four: an affection for classic cars lives on Read part three: the age of the electric vehicle begins Read part two: how climate change drove the race for an alternative

MEYDAN CARD 6.30pm Maiden Dh165,000 (Dirt) 1,600m 7.05pm Conditions Dh240,000 (D) 1,600m 7.40pm Handicap Dh190,000 (D) 2,000m 8.15pm Handicap Dh170,000 (D) 2,200m 8.50pm The Entisar Listed Dh265,000 (D) 2,000m 9.25pm The Garhoud Sprint Listed Dh265,000 (D) 1,200m 10pm Handicap Dh185,000 (D) 1,400m The National selections 6.30pm Majestic Thunder 7.05pm Commanding 7.40pm Mark Of Approval 8.15pm Mulfit 8.50pm Gronkowski 9.25pm Walking Thunder 10pm Midnight Sands

MATCH INFO Champions League quarter-final, first leg Ajax v Juventus, Wednesday, 11pm (UAE) Match on BeIN Sports

