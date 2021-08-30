UAE announces petrol and diesel prices to fall in September

After six months of price increases, motorists will pay less for both petrol and diesel at the fuel pumps in September

Petrol prices in the UAE were liberalised in August 2015 to allow them to move in line with the market. Ali Haider / EPA

The National
Aug 30, 2021

Fuel prices in the UAE will drop in September, the UAE fuel price committee announced on Monday.

After six months of price rises, motorists will pay less for both petrol and diesel at the fuel pumps in September.

The new prices show a decline of between 1.17 per cent and 1.22 per cent for petrol and a 2.94 per cent for diesel.

The breakdown per litre is as follows:

Super 98: Dh2.55 – down from Dh2.58 in August

• Special 95: Dh2.44 – down from Dh2.47 in August

• Diesel: Dh2.38 – down from Dh2.45 in August

Petrol prices in the UAE were liberalised in August 2015 to allow them to move in line with the market.

However, they were held by the Fuel Price Committee last year after the onset of the coronavirus pandemic. They then started to adjust again in March.

Updated: August 30th 2021, 6:03 AM
Fuel pricesFuel RetailAbu DhabiDubai
EDITOR'S PICKS
MORE FROM THE NATIONAL
An image that illustrates this article UAE announces petrol and diesel prices to fall in September
UAE announces petrol and diesel prices to fall in September
An image that illustrates this article Gatwick plans to turn emergency runway into bigger second runway
Gatwick plans to turn emergency runway into bigger second runway
An image that illustrates this article Teenage hit-and-run suspect arrested in Ajman
Teenage hit-and-run suspect arrested in Ajman
An image that illustrates this article Dubai Police urge motorists to drive safely as schools reopen next week
Dubai Police urge motorists to drive safely as schools reopen next week