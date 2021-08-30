UAE announces petrol and diesel prices to fall in September

Petrol prices in the UAE were liberalised in August 2015 to allow them to move in line with the market. Ali Haider / EPA

Fuel prices in the UAE will drop in September, the UAE fuel price committee announced on Monday.

After six months of price rises, motorists will pay less for both petrol and diesel at the fuel pumps in September.

The new prices show a decline of between 1.17 per cent and 1.22 per cent for petrol and a 2.94 per cent for diesel.

The breakdown per litre is as follows:

• Super 98: Dh2.55 – down from Dh2.58 in August

• Special 95: Dh2.44 – down from Dh2.47 in August

• Diesel: Dh2.38 – down from Dh2.45 in August

September fuel ⛽ prices as per the #UAE fuel committee are out. #InspiringEnergy



إليكم أسعار الوقود ⛽ لشهر سبتمبر وفقاً لما ذكرته لجنة متابعة أسعار الوقود في الإمارات. #طاقة_مُلهمة pic.twitter.com/s5tNgDQBio — ENOC (@enoc_official) August 30, 2021

Petrol prices in the UAE were liberalised in August 2015 to allow them to move in line with the market.

However, they were held by the Fuel Price Committee last year after the onset of the coronavirus pandemic. They then started to adjust again in March.