Abu Dhabi launches new electronic permit for amateur cyclists

Cyclists on the Corniche in Abu Dhabi. A new permit system allows cyclists in the capital to ride over long distances in large groups.

Groups of cyclists will be able to make long-distance rides on Abu Dhabi roads.

The new permit will be applicable to groups of amateur cyclists travelling on roads with a speed limit exceeding 80 kilometres an hour.

Individual cyclists will not require a licence.

.@ADPoliceHQ have launched an electronic road permit for amateur group cyclists, available at https://t.co/6nwxoF0oKj. In a few easy steps, groups of amateur cyclists can apply for permits to safely train on roads with speed limits exceeding 80km/h. pic.twitter.com/nATgrpO2Q0 — مكتب أبوظبي الإعلامي (@admediaoffice) August 22, 2021

The service was introduced by Abu Dhabi Police, in association with the Integrated Transport Centre, Abu Dhabi Sports Council and Abu Dhabi Cycling Club.

“The public can submit their applications using the Abu Dhabi Police website within a period of no less than 48 hours from the date of using the permit,” an Abu Dhabi Police representative said.

"The vehicle must be equipped with hazard lights and adhere to security and safety requirements such as placing bicycles in the places designated for them without impacting or obstructing of traffic.”

The police representative said the measures were introduced to ensure cyclists’ and motorists’ safety throughout the emirate.