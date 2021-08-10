Etihad: passengers arriving in Abu Dhabi on India flights must quarantine for 12 days

An A380 pictured in a file photo. Passengers arriving in Abu Dhabi from India must quarantine for 12 days, the airline says. Reuters / Lucas Jackson

Passengers flying from India to Abu Dhabi must isolate on arrival for 12 days and wear a quarantine wristband during this period, Etihad Airways says.

The airline provided updated Covid-19 travel protocols for those flying to the capital from India on its website.

Previously, passengers were told to self-isolate for ten days after landing in Abu Dhabi.

The medically-approved wristband will be provided to passengers after they clear immigration at Abu Dhabi Airport.

READ MORE What is it like to travel from India to the UAE? Traveller tells of empty planes

"When you arrive in Abu Dhabi, you will be required to quarantine for 12 days and wear a medically approved wristband for the duration of your quarantine – this will be provided by the authorities at Abu Dhabi airport after you clear immigration," read guidance on Etihad's website.

"You must also take a PCR test on arrival, day six and day eleven."

Thousands of residents stuck in India after a ban on passenger flights to the UAE was announced in April are trying to get home after flight restrictions were eased last week.

Those returning to the UAE need to have valid residency and proof of having received both doses of a Covid-19 vaccine in the UAE no less than 14 days before travel.

Unvaccinated residents can return if they are school pupils, teachers, university students, lecturers, medical workers, or people who work for federal and local government.

Flight rules eased for six countries on restricted list - in pictures

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 6 A health worker takes a nasal swab sample of a man for a Covid-19 test at City Railway station, in Bengaluru, India. The Karnataka government has made this a mandatory rule for all the travellers coming to the province. (EPA)

