Toddler dies after being run over by family member in RAK

A 16-month-old Emirati boy died in Ras Al Khaimah on Wednesday after his aunt reversed her car over him.

It was the fourth such tragedy in the Northern Emirates in just over a month.

The toddler was playing outside a home in Al Ghail when his aunt began reversing without realising the child was behind the vehicle, police said.

The boy was taken to hospital but died before arriving.

RAK Police said the death was an accident and that they were investigating.

The death follows a worrying trend of similar tragedies.

A boy, 8, died in Al Maamoura, RAK, on October 12 after his 28-year-old brother accidentally ran him over.

The brother was reversing when he hit the boy, reported Al Ittihad, the Arabic-language sister newspaper of The National.

On October 2, a Pakistani girl, aged 1, died in Ajman after being accidentally run over in front of her home by her cousin.

Ajman Police said at the time that they had launched an investigation into the incident.

On September 30, a toddler was killed as her cousin drove away from an Ajman home.

It is not known whether any charges were brought against the family members in the three cases.

Thirty-seven children in Sharjah died this way last year.

11 cabbie-recommended restaurants and dishes to try in Abu Dhabi Iqbal Restaurant behind Wendy’s on Hamdan Street for the chicken karahi (Dh14) Pathemari in Navy Gate for prawn biryani (from Dh12 to Dh35) Abu Al Nasar near Abu Dhabi Mall, for biryani (from Dh12 to Dh20) Bonna Annee at Navy Gate for Ethiopian food (the Bonna Annee special costs Dh42 and comes with a mix of six house stews – key wet, minchet abesh, kekel, meser be sega, tibs fir fir and shiro). Al Habasha in Tanker Mai for Ethiopian food (tibs, a hearty stew with meat, is a popular dish; here it costs Dh36.75 for lamb and beef versions) Himalayan Restaurant in Mussaffa for Nepalese (the momos and chowmein noodles are best-selling items, and go for between Dh14 and Dh20) Makalu in Mussaffa for Nepalese (get the chicken curry or chicken fry for Dh11) Al Shaheen Cafeteria near Guardian Towers for a quick morning bite, especially the egg sandwich in paratha (Dh3.50) Pinky Food Restaurant in Tanker Mai for tilapia Tasty Zone for Nepalese-style noodles (Dh15) Ibrahimi for Pakistani food (a quarter chicken tikka with roti costs Dh16)

Madrid Open schedule Men's semi-finals Novak Djokovic (1) v Dominic Thiem (5) from 6pm Stefanos Tsitsipas (8) v Rafael Nadal (2) from 11pm Women's final Simona Halep (3) v Kiki Bertens (7) from 8.30pm

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

Match info Karnataka Tuskers 110-3 J Charles 35, M Pretorius 1-19, Z Khan 0-16 Deccan Gladiators 111-5 in 8.3 overs K Pollard 45*, S Zadran 2-18

Final results: Open men

