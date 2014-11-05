Toddler dies after being run over by family member in RAK

A 16-month-old Emirati boy died in Ras Al Khaimah on Wednesday after his aunt reversed her car over him.
It was the fourth such tragedy in the Northern Emirates in just over a month.
The toddler was playing outside a home in Al Ghail when his aunt began reversing without realising the child was behind the vehicle, police said.
The boy was taken to hospital but died before arriving.
RAK Police said the death was an accident and that they were investigating.
The death follows a worrying trend of similar tragedies.
A boy, 8, died in Al Maamoura, RAK, on October 12 after his 28-year-old brother accidentally ran him over.
The brother was reversing when he hit the boy, reported Al Ittihad, the Arabic-language sister newspaper of The National.
On October 2, a Pakistani girl, aged 1, died in Ajman after being accidentally run over in front of her home by her cousin.
Ajman Police said at the time that they had launched an investigation into the incident.
On September 30, a toddler was killed as her cousin drove away from an Ajman home.
It is not known whether any charges were brought against the family members in the three cases.
Thirty-seven children in Sharjah died this way last year.
