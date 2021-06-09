Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed hosts Greek foreign minister

Diplomats discuss developments in the Eastern Mediterranean and welcome the establishment of an air corridor between the UAE and Greece

Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Co-operation with Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias. They discussed ways to grow relations between the two countries. Wam
Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Co-operation met Greek foreign minister Nikos Dendias in Abu Dhabi.

They discussed the strategic relations between the UAE and Greece and ways to strengthen ties, state news agency Wam reported.

Tuesday's meeting also touched on developments in the Eastern Mediterranean and security and stability in the Middle East.

Sheikh Abdullah and Mr Dendias also spoke about co-operation between the two countries in fighting Covid-19.

Global efforts to deliver Covid-19 vaccines to all countries must be accelerated, they said.

I had the pleasure of meeting Kyriakos Mitsotakis, the Prime Minister of Greece, and I am happy to announce the establishment of a strategic partnership to enhance political, economic and cultural cooperation between our countries.Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed meets Greek Prime Minister

UAE and Greece seek to bolster co-operation

They also praised the establishment of an air corridor between the UAE and Greece.

The two countries recently announced quarantine-free travel for fully vaccinated people.

Under the agreement, from May 18, passengers holding vaccination certificates issued by health authorities can travel between the UAE and Greece without having to quarantine on arrival. Travellers still need to abide by any Covid-19 precautionary measures in place.

Reem Al Hashimy, Minister of State for International Co-operation, also attended the meeting.

Updated: June 9, 2021 11:01 AM

