Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed hosts Greek foreign minister

Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Co-operation met Greek foreign minister Nikos Dendias in Abu Dhabi.

They discussed the strategic relations between the UAE and Greece and ways to strengthen ties , state news agency Wam reported.

Tuesday's meeting also touched on developments in the Eastern Mediterranean and security and stability in the Middle East.

Sheikh Abdullah and Mr Dendias also spoke about co-operation between the two countries in fighting Covid-19.

Global efforts to deliver Covid-19 vaccines to all countries must be accelerated , they said.

They also praised the establishment of an air corridor between the UAE and Greece.

The two countries recently announced quarantine-free travel for fully vaccinated people.

Under the agreement, from May 18, passengers holding vaccination certificates issued by health authorities can travel between the UAE and Greece without having to quarantine on arrival. Travellers still need to abide by any Covid-19 precautionary measures in place.

Reem Al Hashimy, Minister of State for International Co-operation, also attended the meeting.