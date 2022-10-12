Day two of Gitex: in pictures

Robot baristas, self-driving vehicles and eerily human artificial faces were on show at Gitex on Tuesday.

The five-day technology event is running from Monday to Friday at the Dubai World Trade Centre.

More than 5,000 companies are presenting their latest innovations, ranging from surveillance technology to new ways to serve coffee.

