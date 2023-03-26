Dubai hosts community iftar meals for 6,000 people in Barsha Heights

Authorities in Dubai hosted iftar meals for 6,000 people in Barsha Heights to mark the start of Ramadan in the community.

The Hala Ramadan initiative, organised by Dubai's Islamic Affairs and Charitable Activities Department (IACAD) in collaboration with Dubai Holding, distributed 2,000 iftar meals on the first three evenings of the holy month to Muslim and non-Muslims in the area to spread the spirit of tolerance, coexistence and solidarity.

People from different nationalities gathered near Hamel Al Ghaith Mosque from the asr prayer time for the initiative, which included educational sessions about Islam in Arabic and English.

Separate areas were marked for children to to learn handicrafts and engage in sports activities.

“The initiative aims to make Dubai an attractive hub of Ramadan to all residents and tourists and to introduce the concepts of Islam, tolerance and authentic inherited traditions of Emirati people,” said Dr Hamad Al Shaibani, IACAD director general, who took part in distributing the iftar meals.

Abdulaziz Al Gargawi, chief executive of Dubai Community Management, said the initiative was not only to distribute iftar meals but also to gather people of different cultures and nations in one place.

“Such gatherings will provide an opportunity for residents and visitors to meet and celebrate the holy month of Ramadan and to engage in several educational, sports and family activities,” Mr Al Gargawi said.

“Such distinguished events and experiences to the residents are part of our vision of building united communities.”

The IACAD had earlier requested residents in Dubai wishing to distribute iftar meals to the public during Ramadan to apply for permission.

Officials have said that residents should not run charity campaigns or distribute iftar meals unless they have the necessary permissions.

People can visit the department’s website to apply for permission, or call 800600.