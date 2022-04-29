Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed and Oman's Sultan Haitham exchange Eid Al Fitr greetings

Leaders spoke by phone on Friday

OFFICIAL APPROVED PORTRAIT. ABU DHABI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES - September 28, 2015: HH Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, attends a Sea Palace barza. ( Ryan Carter / Crown Prince Court - Abu Dhabi )
The National
Apr 29, 2022

Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, spoke with Sultan Haitham, Ruler of Oman, on Friday to exchange Eid Al Fitr greetings.

Speaking by telephone, Sheikh Mohamed and Sultan Haitham shared good wishes and hopes of prosperity for each others' nations.

Sultan Haitham also sent his greetings to President Sheikh Khalifa and Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai.

Trying on second-hand clothes before Eid Al Fitr in Peshawar, Pakistan. EPA

Updated: April 29, 2022, 6:34 PM
