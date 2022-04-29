Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed and Oman's Sultan Haitham exchange Eid Al Fitr greetings

Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, spoke with Sultan Haitham, Ruler of Oman, on Friday to exchange Eid Al Fitr greetings.

Speaking by telephone, Sheikh Mohamed and Sultan Haitham shared good wishes and hopes of prosperity for each others' nations.

Sultan Haitham also sent his greetings to President Sheikh Khalifa and Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai.

