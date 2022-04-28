35,000 worshippers attend prayers at Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque

More than 35,000 worshippers attended prayers at Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday to mark the 27th night of Ramadan.

A total of 3,598 people performed the taraweeh prayer and 31,850 performed the tahajjud prayer. Both were led by the imam of Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque, Idris Abkar.

The Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque Centre had staff and volunteers to make sure protocols were followed, from receiving worshippers in the car parks, directing them to the prayer halls and assisting senior citizens and people of determination.

The centre had a number of electric carts to transport worshippers from the car parks to the mosque and from the mosque's entrances to the prayer halls.

Among the organisations helping make the event run smoothly was the General Command of Abu Dhabi Police, the Abu Dhabi Civil Defence Authority and the Integrated Transport Centre, which ensured safety, organisation, and smooth traffic on roads leading to the mosque.