Ramadan 2022: RTA's free bread vending machine in Al Quoz helps workers

Dubai's Roads and Transport Authority's free bread vending machine in Al Quoz is helping needy workers.

It is part of the ‘Sabil Bread,’ programme, one of the projects of the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives, RTA said in a press release.

Machines have been set up in 10 districts across the city and RTA is responsible for the one in Al Quoz.

The initiative aims to provide fresh bread to needy families and workers through these machines that can produce fresh bread with a single touch, it said in the release.

Read More Licence plate auctions in Abu Dhabi and Dubai to support One Billion Meals drive

RTA has also been organising the 'Meals-On-Wheels' initiative by providing 1,000 free iftar meals every day to bus drivers, workers, delivery bike drivers, and truck drivers.

This initiative will provide 30,000 meals during Ramadan in addition to 17,500 iftar meals that will be distributed at its head office.

For the third initiative, ‘Ramadan Rations,’ prepaid nol cards are being distributed to low-income families, which can be used to shop at major retail stores.