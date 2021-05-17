Ramadan: Two million meals distributed in Dubai and the Northern Emirates

Religious and charitable groups in the UAE distributed more than two million meals in Dubai and the Northern Emirates during Ramadan.
The Islamic Affairs and Charitable Activities Department led the initiative in 20 districts and at 137 distribution points.
Hamad Al Shaibani, director general of IACAD, said the initiative reflected community cohesion during the holy month.
It was undertaken in co-operation with several groups, including Dubai Charitable Society; Beit Al Khair Society; Dar Al Ber Society; Mohammed Bin Rashid Charitable and Humanitarian Foundation; Emirates Red Crescent Authority – Dubai; Khalifa bin Zayed Charitable and Humanitarian Works Foundation and Watani Al Emarat Foundation.
Organisers followed safety measures to curb the Covid-19 pandemic.
Meanwhile, the UAE's humanitarian campaign to distribute 100 million meals to the needy reached double its target, with enough funds raised to provide 216 million meals around the world.
Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, praised the UAE and its people for supporting the campaign, which was launched before Ramadan.
The 100 Million Meals campaign - in pictures
Image 1 of 13
na09 MAY100 Million Meals campaign The 100 Million Meals campaign concluded with enough funds raised to provide 216 million meals across the world. (supplied)
