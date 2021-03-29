Living in Dubai: Five areas that offer homes with gardens for under Dh100,000 rent

Related: Living in Dubai: Five affordable areas to rent along Dubai Metro Route 2020

Homes with private gardens in Dubai have become a popular choice for residents as Dubai’s pleasant weather and remote working conditions continue.

Spacious backyards are especially enjoyable before the summer, but those with private pools or outdoor air conditioning still make use of the outdoor space during hotter months.

These amenities are now more accessible than ever to a wider group of residents in the emirate due to a drop in rents.

Previously, annual rents for villas or townhouses with large and landscaped private gardens could easily go for more than Dh100,000.

Now, with newer communities on the rise and lower rents, properties have become more affordable.

The National takes a look at five neighbourhoods that offer homes with landscaped private gardens for under Dh100,000 per year.

Ones that are not landscaped in different areas of Dubai, could go for Dh90,000 or less.

Town Square

This neighbourhood offers townhouses with up to four bedrooms and private gardens.

A three-bedroom home with a maid’s room and a spacious private garden is going for Dh85,000.

LuxuryProperty.com, a real estate firm, has a property listed at that price. Leoni Carstens, a private client adviser at the agency, said the neighbourhood offers value for money.

“Town Square offers you quite a bit of bang for your buck, with homes that feature clean modern architecture and an excellent amount of space for the whole family,” Ms Carstens said.

“The townhouse offers open plan living and dining, a semi open kitchen, a ground floor guest room, maid's room, two family bedrooms, and two storage areas, plus a cosy backyard space."

Gardens that are not landscaped could go for about the same price or less.

Springs

Some homes in this residential area might seem outdated but there are ones that have been updated by the owners.

However, all homes come with private gardens that are perfect for couples or families.

Located 22 minutes from Downtown Dubai, the district has 15 sub communities of townhouses.

There are two-bedroom homes with landscaped backyards that are renting between Dh85,000 to Dh90,000.

Some of the more spacious ones are going for Dh100,000.

This is a house in Springs that has a landscaped private garden and is renting for Dh90,000 per year. Courtesy: Allsopp and Allsopp

Emily Kadar, a leasing consultant at Allsopp and Allsopp, said: "This two-bedroom villa (for Dh100,000) in Springs 14 offers a well-landscaped, private garden of a great size for entertaining and spending some time outside.

“Springs 14 in the Emirates Living community offers a communal park, pools and a beautiful lake to take a walk around."

The plot size is 2,225 square feet with a built-up area of 1,690 sqft.

Many houses are lined with tall fences and trees, offering privacy.

Mira Oasis

This gated residential community also has townhouses of up to four bedrooms and large private gardens.

Landscaped ones range from Dh90,000 to Dh100,000, but ones without landscaping are renting at Dh85,000.

"This three-bedroom, plus study or fourth bedroom, townhouse (renting at Dh100,000) offers a well landscaped, large garden perfect for family activities, pets and for barbeques with friends,” said Benjamin Baker, a leasing consultant at Allsopp and Allsopp.

“Mira Oasis is a community for families offering lots of outdoor space for walking, playing in the park and enjoying some nature. The neighbourhood offers well sized properties."

It is located on the outskirts of Dubai and is 28 minutes away from Dubai Mall.

Jumeirah Village Triangle

Located 22 minutes away from Mall of the Emirates, this neighbourhood offers townhouses with private gardens, with rents ranging from Dh80,000 to Dh100,000.

There are one-bedroom and two-bathroom ones that are priced as low as Dh80,000 and are ideal for couples or small families. Area sizes are between 1,640 sqft to 1,950 sqft.

This is the private garden of a four-bedroom townhouse in Town Square's Hayat community. Similar three-bedroom townhouses with landscaped gardens are available for an annual rent of Dh85,000. Courtesy: LuxuryProperty

Most houses have landscaped gardens, while others require work.

The middle units might not have much privacy, unless it already has tall trees covering the fence. Corner units offer a bit more privacy.

Mudon

Mudon has spacious three-bedroom townhouses, with rents ranging from Dh80,000 to Dh100,000.

Located near The Sustainable City and 25 minutes from Dubai Mall, this relatively new residential area has homes with modern designs and are ideal for families.

Some properties come with landscaped private gardens and are going for Dh100,000.

Those that need work rent for Dh 80,000 to Dh90,000.