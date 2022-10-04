Dubai Hindu temple: official opening, prayer timings and bookings

A Hindu temple in Dubai will open on Wednesday in time for people to celebrate Dussehra.

An official inauguration will take place on Tuesday evening to which interfaith leaders, diplomats and government officials have been invited.

The house of worship is located in Dubai’s Jebel Ali neighbourhood, beside several churches and a Sikh gurdwara.

Blending Indian and Arabic architecture, the stark white temple stands out with marble hand carvings, metal latticework on the facade and tall brass spires.

Temple trustees have welcomed people of all nationalities and religious beliefs to visit to learn more about the Hindu faith, Indian heritage and customs.

When is it open for worship or visits?

A devotee prays before Hindu deities during the soft launch of the temple last month in Jebel Ali, Dubai. Chris Whiteoak / The National

The temple is open daily from 6.30am until 8.30pm from October 5.

Online bookings are recommended via hindutempledubai.com.

An aarti or special prayers are held daily at 7.30pm. More timings will be announced after Diwali.

Where is it located?

The temple is in Jebel Ali Village. It shares a boundary wall with the Sikh temple or gurudwara.

There are at least six Christian churches in the area.

How can I reach it?

Parking spaces in the temple basement are limited.

Authorities have advised visitors to travel on the Dubai Metro to the Energy or Ibn Batuta metro stations, and then take bus F44 or taxis to reach the temple.

What will I see?

There are nine brass spires or kalashas on the outer domes, which are believed to draw in energy to the temple.

A corridor leading to the upper prayer section is filled with 105 brass bells.

More than 100 brass bells decorate a corridor leading to the main prayer hall. Chris Whiteoak / The National

The main prayer hall is on the first floor with a massive skylight from which a large, pink lotus sculpture is suspended, signifying peace.

Deities worshipped by Hindus across India have been installed in this section. The prayer hall is bordered by an open terrace.

This space can later be booked for religious ceremonies where devotees can pray around a fire.

The lower section comprises a large banquet hall.

A meditation studio and teaching areas can also be used by volunteers to teach the Sanskrit language or classical dance and music.

An industrial kitchen — that can cater for more than 1,000 people — has already begun operation.

Temple architecture

The facade is partially shaded with screens that are a mixture of Arabic mashrabiya architecture and infused with traditional Hindu designs.

The white and black marble statues of deities were carved in Jaipur, Kanyakumari and Madhurai in India.

The lotus motif can be glimpsed across the temple in the saffron and emerald marble inlay on the floor and in stainless steel fittings on the staircase.

Pillars and archways are filled with marble engravings of trees, plants, elephants and bells carved by craftsmen from northern India’s Rajasthan state .

The temple in numbers

More than 900 tonnes of steel, 6,000 cubic metres of concrete and 1,500 square metres of marble were used to construct the temple.

The main prayer hall is about 5,000sq ft and can accommodate about 1,500 people at one time.

The temple will be officially inaugurated on Tuesday evening. Chris Whiteoak / The National

The ground floor banquet hall can accommodate about 750 people and the multipurpose hall about 200 people.

The structure is spread over two storeys.

How many are expected to visit?

The temple has been open for a few weeks to test the facilities as part of a soft launch.

Between 3,000 to 6,000 people are expected to visit daily, with more than 25,000 expected this weekend.

More than 100,000 worshippers will probably visit during big festivals, such as Diwali.

Are there more Hindu temples in the UAE?

There are two small temples in the Bur Dubai area. The temples are housed inside rooms of older buildings.

The Indian community requested a larger space from authorities and the Dubai government granted land three years ago.

A traditional Hindu temple is being built in Abu Dhabi to be completed by 2024.

How can I volunteer?

The temple welcomes volunteers on a daily, weekly or monthly basis. Those interested can register on the website.