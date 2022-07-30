Ruler of Sharjah inspects heritage sites in the emirate

Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Ruler of Sharjah, inspected several heritage sites in the Fali area on Saturday morning.

He heard about how the surrounding area and its historic castle played a key role in the region’s history and development.

The castle's impact on commercial life in the area was highlighted, as were efforts to ensure its legacy is not forgotten.

Plans for the restoration of the castle were a key part of the presentation, with the main aim of ensuring it becomes a major attraction in the area.

A special visual presentation was prepared for Sheikh Dr Sultan of the heritage sites in the region, in which the significance of their tourism potential was outlined.

Read More Sharjah Heritage Days launches Dh20,000 photography competition

The Fali area is of particular significance as it was used as a location to collect water, before it was distributed throughout the wider area.

The campaign to turn the area into a major tourist attraction is being led by Sharjah Institute for Heritage, in association with various government departments.