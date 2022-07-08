Sheikh Mohammed offers support to Hajj pilgrims and shares Eid Al Adha message

Read the latest updates on the Hajj pilgrimage here

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, has sent a message of support to pilgrims performing Hajj on Arafat Day.

Sheikh Mohammed also offered his best wishes to Muslims in the Emirates and across the world on the occasion of Eid Al Adha.

He called for all nations in the Arab world to be in “good health” and “safe and secure” in a message on Twitter on Friday.

“On this great day, the day of Arafat, we ask the Almighty to accept from those performing the Hajj and from us, all our good deeds,” Sheikh Mohammed wrote.

“We wish the UAE and all Muslims, Eid Al-Adha Mubarak.

“May our nation, and all Arab and Islamic nations be in good health, safe and secure every year.”

Pilgrims were gathering at Mount Arafat — a granite hill about 20 kilometres from the Kaaba on the Arafat plains — on Friday to participate in the most important ritual of the annual Hajj pilgrimage.

The Day of Arafat marks the second day of Hajj, when believers make their way to the mountain where the Prophet Mohammed gave his last sermon.

Pilgrims will make their way to the Masjid Nimrah on the grounds of Arafat where they will listen to the Arafat sermon.

Eid Al Adha, known as the festival of the sacrifice, will begin on Saturday, July 9.

Hajj 2022 — in pictures