Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed attends Al Wathba Final Annual Camel Races Festival

Festival was attended by many camel racing enthusiasts

May 04, 2022

Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs, on Wednesday attended the second day of Al Wathba Final Annual Camel Races Festival in Abu Dhabi.

Sheikh Mansour attended a luncheon hosted by Sheikh Sultan bin Hamdan, adviser to the UAE President and chairman of the event's organising committee, alongside several camel owners from the UAE and Gulf Co-operation Council countries.

The festival was attended by many camel racing enthusiasts who praised the UAE’s leadership for its support for heritage sport.

Sheikh Mansour thanked the audience for attending and supporting camel racing.

