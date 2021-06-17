UAE residents urged to redownload Al Hosn after widespread issues reported

Health portal Weqaya suggested users delete the app and download it again

The UAE's main coronavirus phone application was unresponsive for several hours on Thursday.

The Al Hosn app showed error messages for many people.

Government health portal Weqaya responded to various messages on Twitter by urging them to update the app or delete it and reinstall.

A man shows his green pass status in order to enter Boroughs cafe, at Yas Marina, Abu Dhabi. Khushnum Bhandari / The National What do I do if my Al Hosn app is not working?

How to download and register the UAE's Covid-19 vaccine app

Users experiencing unresolved problems with the app should email info@weqaya.ae, it added.

It was not clear if the issues were a result of a broader app update. According to the Apple store, Al Hosn was last updated on June 11.

Abu Dhabi residents must show their 'green status' - meaning they are vaccinated or had a recent PCR test - on Al Hosn to enter most public places.

This includes malls, supermarkets, gyms, bars and restaurants.

The same app is used to show to police officers at the border from Dubai to Abu Dhabi.

On Thursday, some users found they could access a cached version of the status page to show they had green status before the fault happened.

Security guards at malls were accepting a screenshot of these latest results, staff from The National found.

Many users received this error message on Thursday

